Mother’s Day Gift ideas with Jeremiah David Stroup

Lifestyle expert Jeremiah David Stroup showed AM Extra some fresh ideas for Mother’s Day 2021 featuring some awesome American-made brands to help Mom look and feel her best.

Spoil Mom

o Spoil Mom and book a Spa Day or get a gift certificate to get her nails done

MaybeMom would love to get her nails done for Mother’s Day. Meet the Owners of Dipped nail Salon, Kayla & Brittney. For them, beautiful nails are a family affair.

Dovetail Beauty: Dovetail is the inspired creation of Jennah Qutub-Oliver, who is a licensed tattoo artist that specializes in Microblading andCosmetic Enhancement. Beautiful brows for Mom are just an appointment away.

Wildflower Massage: LMT Coeisha was drawn to massage because of chronic pain and an auto-immune disorder. She later founded Wildflower Massage to serve women at any age or stage of life.

Pamper Mom

o Pamper Mom and of course if she’s a DIY type of gal skip the spa and give her a super Self-Care Basket so she can look & feel her best with some great in-home options for inner and outer beauty.

Your gift basket can include healthy items to support her immune system and overall vitality from the inside out and great skincare and body treatment options for beautiful support from the outside in? All while supporting the US and local economy with American-made brands you can believe in. Now you’ve got Mom covered for this holiday from head to toe – literally.

Cheers to Mom

o Cheers to Mom with her favorite type of wine or adult beverage she deserves a toast!

Discover Oregon’s First BlackFemale Winery Owner. We first meet Hollywood filmmaker turned Oregon winemaker, Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein of Astoria’s Goldstein Winery when she shared with Flux Live host Jeremiah Stroup about which bottles we should pop for the holidays on the FashioNXT red carpet during their last live runway event.

Chaunci King founded Royalty Spirits in 2013 in the heart of Portland Oregon. King, is the first African American woman liquor owner in the Pacific Northwest, debuting Miru 80 Proof Pear Vodka. TodayRoyalty Spirits feature their original Pear flavored as well as a classic vodka, Rex whiskey, CDB infused mixers and new canned beverages are launching soon.