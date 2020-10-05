Move it Monday: Best exercises for fall weather

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With fall moving into full-swing in the Pacific Northwest, many of our exercise routines will need to change — unless you don’t mind being cold and wet, of course.

Therefore, it is key to have the right equipment–and right attitude–when approaching a new set of exercises.

Co-founder and CEO of Excy Michele Mehl joined AM Extra Monday to provide some tips for adjusting to exercising indoors.

Keep the blood pumping with past editions of Move it Monday!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss