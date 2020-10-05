Move it Monday: Best exercises for fall weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With fall moving into full-swing in the Pacific Northwest, many of our exercise routines will need to change — unless you don’t mind being cold and wet, of course.

Therefore, it is key to have the right equipment–and right attitude–when approaching a new set of exercises.

Co-founder and CEO of Excy Michele Mehl joined AM Extra Monday to provide some tips for adjusting to exercising indoors.

