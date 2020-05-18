Move it Monday: Dancing for St. Jude

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local dance organization has created a special dance to help St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

KOIN 6 is media partners with St. Jude and this effort is aimed to raise money through a virtual prom happening Friday.

Angela Campbell with Empire Athletics brought along Jenna, Sophia and Liv to demonstrate!

