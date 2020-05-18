Move it Monday: Dancing for St. Jude

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local dance organization has created a special dance to help St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
KOIN 6 is media partners with St. Jude and this effort is aimed to raise money through a virtual prom happening Friday.
Angela Campbell with Empire Athletics brought along Jenna, Sophia and Liv to demonstrate!
For more editions of Move it Monday, head here!
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.