Move it Monday: Frenz Fitness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In case the holidays have you eating more and moving less, KOIN 6 AM Extra called in some help from a Portland personal fitness trainer.

Coach Lexie Frenz of Frenz Fitness demonstrates mobility warm up routines anyone can do from home, plus tips on keeping up strength training at home while gyms are closed.

To learn more about Lexie and her personal training options, visit her website, lexiefrenzfitness.com.