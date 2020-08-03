Move It Monday: Hawthorn Farm Athletic Club

KOIN News AM Extra

General Manager and Director of Wellness Charity Hunt joined AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local gyms have been stepping up in the age of COVID with a lot of disinfecting, screening and social distancing.

The Hawthorn Farm Athletic Club and Spa in Hillsboro has definitely done all of that. General Manager and Director of Wellness Charity Hunt joined AM Extra to talk about their safety protocols during workouts.

The Hawthorn Farm Athletic Club and Spa

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss