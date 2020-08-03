Move It Monday: Hawthorn Farm Athletic Club

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local gyms have been stepping up in the age of COVID with a lot of disinfecting, screening and social distancing.
The Hawthorn Farm Athletic Club and Spa in Hillsboro has definitely done all of that. General Manager and Director of Wellness Charity Hunt joined AM Extra to talk about their safety protocols during workouts.
The Hawthorn Farm Athletic Club and Spa
