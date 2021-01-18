Move it Monday: Motivational tips from MÜV Fitness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to statistics, most of us have likely given up on our New Year’s resolutions by now.
January 17 marked “Ditch Day” — a time when people usually ditch those goals — but for some, the hard work to get fit and healthy is still going. Aaron Perry, a personal trainer at MÜV Fitness, joined AM Extra this Move it Monday with some motivational tips.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.