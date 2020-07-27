Move It Monday: Prism Fit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working out can be intimidating the first time, but there is an option in Portland that promises an inclusive environment.
Ashley Kondziela with Prism Fit in North Portland joined AM Extra during a Zoom session to talk about their workouts, sliding scales, how they’re inclusive and free classes for the BIPOC community.
Prism Fit
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.