Move It Monday: Prism Fit

KOIN News AM Extra

Ashley Kondziela with Prism Fit in North Portland joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working out can be intimidating the first time, but there is an option in Portland that promises an inclusive environment.

Ashley Kondziela with Prism Fit in North Portland joined AM Extra during a Zoom session to talk about their workouts, sliding scales, how they’re inclusive and free classes for the BIPOC community.

Prism Fit

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss