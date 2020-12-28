Move it Monday: Rising Wild aims to get kids outside and moving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may be time to get your kids off the couch and moving around again after the holiday sugar rush.
A Portland company came up with a fun way to turn exercise into an adventure. Brooke Jackson, creator of the Rising Wild program, joined AM Extra to talk about how it could help parents who are struggling to keep their kids active during the pandemic.
Learn more about Rising Wild here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.