Move It Monday: The 12 Minute Athlete

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A fitness trainer from Portland is sharing her secret to getting fitter, faster, stronger in just 12 minutes a day.
Krista Stryker joined AM Extra to talk about her ideas on high intensity interval training and her new book on the subject, plus she showed some exercises you can try at home — including Burpee Mountain Climbers.
Krista Stryker — The 12 Minute Athlete
