Move It Monday: The 12 Minute Athlete

KOIN News AM Extra

Krista Stryker joined AM Extra to talk about her ideas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A fitness trainer from Portland is sharing her secret to getting fitter, faster, stronger in just 12 minutes a day.

Krista Stryker joined AM Extra to talk about her ideas on high intensity interval training and her new book on the subject, plus she showed some exercises you can try at home — including Burpee Mountain Climbers.

Krista Stryker — The 12 Minute Athlete

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss