Move it Monday: Tough Mudder Bootcamp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is set to hold a press conference to discuss the recent COVID-19 exposure that has sickened staff and patients.

PeaceHealth's press conference began at 11 a.m. Chief Medical Officer for the PeaceHealth Columbia Network Dr. Lawrence Neville, Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick and PeaceHealth System Director of Infection Prevention Catherine Kroll are all in attendance. They are expected to discuss the outbreak along with steps being taken to protect patients and staff.