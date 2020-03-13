Mt. Hood Meadows announces some event cancellations

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dave Tragethon sat down with AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows has announced it will continue daily operations as scheduled for the rest of the season, however some events will be cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dave Tragethon says, “At this time we do not expect disruptions to our scheduled daily operations. But we are cancelling certain events in compliance with Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s ban on events that attract 250 or more people.”

This weekend’s Spring Demo days and next weekend’s Spring Brewfest have been cancelled, along with the Pride Day event scheduled for April 11. In addition, USSA (United States Ski and Snowboard Association) has canceled all remaining ski racing events – including the Candy Cup finals this Sunday and next weekend’s Evergreen Cup. These were major race competitions involving hundreds of young competitors.

Tragethon talked with AM Extra about the changes and how they’re planning for another round of winter weather.