MultCo official answers your election questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Wednesday, counties across Oregon will begin mailing ballots for the November election.
Unlike any previous election, there haven been growing concerns over mail-in voting — a system Oregon has used for more than 20 years.
Multnomah County Director of Elections Tim Scott joined AM Extra Wednesday to answer some questions for voters.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.