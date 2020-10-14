MultCo official answers your election questions

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. A county judge ruled Tuesday, September 15, 2020 that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive restricting counties to providing just one ballot drop box in November was “arbitrary and unreasonable.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Wednesday, counties across Oregon will begin mailing ballots for the November election.

Unlike any previous election, there haven been growing concerns over mail-in voting — a system Oregon has used for more than 20 years.

Multnomah County Director of Elections Tim Scott joined AM Extra Wednesday to answer some questions for voters.