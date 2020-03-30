1  of  8
Closings
Beaverton Early Childhood Center Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Tualatin Early Childhood Center

Multnomah Co. Chair shares plans, priorities to stall COVID-19 spread

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges for our society, different branches of government and assorted policymakers–local and national–are scrambling to protect the public.

Joining AM Extra on Monday was Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to talk about strategies the county is utilizing during Oregon’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” measure.

For additional information on Multnomah County’s efforts, visit its Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 information page.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget