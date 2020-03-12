Multnomah health official discusses county’s first COVID-19 case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County saw its first positive case of the coronavirus earlier in the week.

The case is being treated at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center at OHSU. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon to 15 across seven counties. The OHA is working with Multnomah County to identify and isolate anyone who may have been in contact with the patient in the last two weeks.

COVID-19 in Multnomah County: ‘It’s in our community’

The patient had no known contact with any confirmed cases and had not traveled to or from any country where the virus is circulating. Due to this, the case is being investigated as a community-acquired case.

With more about this case is Kim Toevs, Director of Communicable Disease for Multnomah County. She sat down with KOIN News AM Extra to discuss the case and answer some questions.