PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The humanitarian crisis at the southern border is growing larger by the day — and now a local musician is reaching out to other creators to highlight the ongoing dangers of U.S. immigration policy.

In a cross-continental music and dance collaboration, artists are hoping to inspire people about the problems at the border. Musician Joe Kye joined AM Extra on Friday to talk about the details and about his new song “The Way Out.“