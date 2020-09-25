‘My People’s Market’ highlights diverse entrepreneurs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As with most things during the pandemic, a popular shopping event in Portland has been re-imagined.

“My People’s Market” showcases the city’s diverse entrepreneurs, makers, brewers and others. It begins Friday and runs through Sunday, September 27.

Amanda Park with Prosper Portland joined AM Extra with details on My People’s Market, plus information on the event’s safety. One of the vendors, Steven Christian from Iltopia Studios, also joined AM Extra.

The event takes places at 417 NW Couch in Old Town/Chinatown.