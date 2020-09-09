Nanban brings ‘renegade approach’ to Japanese cuisine

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brand new restaurant in the Rose City is on the brink of serving up unique Japanese comfort food.

Nanban, located under the Hawthorne Bridge on SE Water Avenue, is taking what is called a “renegade approach” to Japanese cuisine.

Owner and head chef David Edward joined AM Extra Wednesday to showcase what is on the menu and preview the restaurant’s grand opening.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss