Nanban brings ‘renegade approach’ to Japanese cuisine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brand new restaurant in the Rose City is on the brink of serving up unique Japanese comfort food.
Nanban, located under the Hawthorne Bridge on SE Water Avenue, is taking what is called a “renegade approach” to Japanese cuisine.
Owner and head chef David Edward joined AM Extra Wednesday to showcase what is on the menu and preview the restaurant’s grand opening.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.