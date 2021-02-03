National Chocolate Fondue Day is near!

Lifestyle Expert Jen Munoz got us ready for National Chocolate Fondue Day happening February 5th!
From Jen:
Fondue Pots
- Wilton Mini Chocolate Fondue Fountain will impress any guest with its elegance and style. The chocolatiere electric chocolate melting pot is affordable, compact and let’s you create great tasting chocolate. The glazed ceramic surface prevents the chocolate sticking to the bottom of the pot. Decorated in simple script with the sentimental message, “I’m so glad I fondue”, this stylish fondue pot will be a pleasure to dip delicious treats in chocolate, cheese, or other favorite fondue recipes
Fondue Kits
- Choose Belgian dark chocolate fondue pots that make fondue easy – no need to get out the fondue cooker; just place the stoneware container in the microwave, heat and enjoy! Flavors include french sea salt, espresso or raspberry chocolate warm for an hour. Ghirardelli Milk Candy Making wafers are easy to work with and come in white chocolate and dark-chocolate too!
Dip it!
- Martha Stewart Collection 3-Pc. Nesting Heart Bowls, created for Macy’’s
- Tabletops Unlimited – 5-Pc. Serving Set – 10 Lend your entertaining setting a touch of casual elegance with the crisp porcelain and bamboo items of this versatile, five-piece serving set from Tabletops Unlimited.
Dippers Made Easy
- Charcuterie Me includes gourmet cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruit & berries, crisp vegetables & speciality dip, crackers, pickles, nuts, petite sweets, honey & preserves
- Macarons: Farina Bakery | Handcrafted Macarons, Pastries & Cakes Brighten anyone’s day with a gift of delicious Farina treats! Send a treasured box of delicate, colorful macarons!
- Smashmallow – Perfect as a sweet tooth satisfying snack right outta the bag, amazing for dipping, as well as a delicious addition to s’mores, hot chocolate, or morning coffee.
- Corporate Cookie Co. – Unique custom design and photo cookies, made to order and will be customized with your photo or logo and delivered to your doorstep.