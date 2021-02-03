National Chocolate Fondue Day is near!

Lifestyle Expert Jen Munoz got us ready for National Chocolate Fondue Day happening February 5th!

From Jen:

Fondue Pots

Fondue Kits

Dip it!

  • Martha Stewart Collection 3-Pc. Nesting Heart Bowls, created for Macy’’s 
  • Tabletops Unlimited – 5-Pc. Serving Set – 10 Lend your entertaining setting a touch of casual elegance with the crisp porcelain and bamboo items of this versatile, five-piece serving set from Tabletops Unlimited.

Dippers Made Easy 

  • Charcuterie Me includes gourmet cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruit & berries, crisp vegetables & speciality dip, crackers, pickles, nuts, petite sweets, honey & preserves 
  • Macarons: Farina Bakery | Handcrafted Macarons, Pastries & Cakes Brighten anyone’s day with a gift of delicious Farina treats! Send a treasured box of delicate, colorful macarons! 
  • Smashmallow – Perfect as a sweet tooth satisfying snack right outta the bag, amazing for dipping, as well as a delicious addition to s’mores, hot chocolate, or morning coffee.
  • Corporate Cookie Co. – Unique custom design and photo cookies, made to order and will be customized with your photo or logo and delivered to your doorstep.

