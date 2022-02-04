National Wear Red Day increases awareness of heart disease

Doctors say heart disease kills one in three women in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thursday, Feb. 4 is National Wear Red Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of heart disease.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease continues to be one of the biggest killers in the U.S. It’s the number one killer of women; it kills one in three women in the U.S.

KOIN 6 News’ AM Extra team spoke to Peggy Maguire, vice president of community and social impact with Regence and a volunteer with the American Heart Association.

She said Black and Hispanic women are more disproportionately affected by heart disease in the U.S.

She said things like shortness of breath, chest discomfort and upper body pain can all be signs of heart disease. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should speak to a doctor.

During Heart Month this February, the American Heart Association is helping people reclaim their rhythm and take back control of their mental and physical well-being.

Regence has lots of resources on regence.com that can help you take control of your wellness and nutrition habits.