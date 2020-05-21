Navigating pregnancy and postpartum during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life continues during the pandemic, although every facet of it has been touched and modified.
For women who are pregnant or recently delivered, the social distancing can have a real effect. Fitness & Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess joined AM Extra to share tips on navigating pregnancy and postpartum during the COVID-19 pandemic and some things expectant moms should do to keep themselves and their babies safe.
