Navigating through financial uncertainty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 200,000 workers in Oregon and Washington combined have already filed for unemployment as a result of the pandemic. Even if you’re still working, these are uncertain times.
Danielle Kane, the Oregon state director of the Better Business Bureau, shared tips on how to navigate the pandemic financially.
Better Business Bureau – Northwest and Pacific
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.