Need a movie? Critic Erin Keeney has plenty of suggestions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drive-in theaters are making a comeback. Home streaming is on the rise. Now the question is: What movie should I watch?

Movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra with tips, reviews and insights — including news about movie theaters beginning to re-open. And some are bringing back the 2010 film, “Inception.”

There’s also “The One and Only Ivan,” a teen noir film called “Knives and Skin” and her flashback of the week, “Labyrinth.”