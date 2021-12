PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week the AM Extra crew has been showing off their favorite holiday baking recipes, and now it Travis Teich’s turn.

He walked us through his favorite holiday recipe, which just so happens to be no-bake peanut butterscotch crispies.

Ingredients – 2 cups butterscotch morsels (one 12 oz. package) – 1/4 cup peanut butter – 3 cups corn flakes

Directions Combine ingredients in a stove pot over low heat and stir until blended. Portion onto a cookie sheet and freeze!