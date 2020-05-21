Need cider? Portland Cider Company delivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s nothing like fresh cider, and the Portland Cider Company just launched a membership club that includes delivery of a curated 6-pack each month.
Helen Lewis, the cider propagandist for the Portland Cider Company, joined AM Extra to share the details and the different flavors that are available.
Portland Cider — Membership Club
