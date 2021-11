PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, families and friends are more likely to gather this year, and that means it’s turkey time! But cooking up the centerpiece dish can be a tricky and elaborate process. Luckily, there is help!

Bill Nolan with Butterball shares the company’s decades-old talk-line. If you need some help in the kitchen this year call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456.