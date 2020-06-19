Physical therapist talks tips for relief while working from home

A lot of us are sitting or even laying down more often, causing issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Friday! After a long week, you may be in need of some relief from all that working from home.

A lot of us are sitting or even laying down more often — which, of course, could lead to some problems. Mike Teater, clinic director from FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers in Camas, joined KOIN News AM Extra to discuss how to combat future issues associated with working from home, such as muscle deconditioning, arthritis and loss of balance.

Working from home for many people has led to a sedentary lifestyle fueled by uncomfortable seating options, too many quarantine snacks and an overindulgence in alcohol.

Mike gave some tips on how to start taking better care of your body to avoid major issues down the road.