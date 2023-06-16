PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ahead of Father’s Day, a new book is exploring ways dads can empower themselves during tough times.

Pastor, speaker and former professional soccer player, Jesse Bradley, says there are four elements to being an empowered dad in his book “Four Elements of Fatherhood.”

The father of four teenagers says the first element is connection.

“It’s an honor to be a father because every child is a gift. Sometimes fathers need fresh vision with the fullness of fatherhood,” Bradley said — noting connection is important “because life’s about relationships. Nothing is greater than love and to spend time with you family.”

The second element, Bradley highlights, is being invested and suggests practicing this by doing something with family to benefit the community.

Third, Bradley says staying rested is important and to focus on this element by getting enough sleep, setting boundaries and focusing on mental health.

Lastly, Bradley says the fourth element is how fathers react to being tested.

“Storms come, so how you respond is a choice. Your attitude’s a choice and when you step up during those trials and you are reliable and you have integrity, you set a legacy and you inspire your kids.”