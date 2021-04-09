New bubble tea shop opens in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bobo Bubble Tea and Coffee softly opened on Southeast 82nd and Causey Street during the snow and ice storm back in February.

Bubble tea shops are known for creamy and refreshing drinks that include a sweet and chewy ingredient called boba — tiny balls made of tapioca. The drink shops have been popular for a while now, but Bobo Business Owner Steve Klotz said he had some help from his wife to catch up with the trend.

“We got some young folks into the bubble tea thing, I’m almost 60 years old and I had no idea what bubble tea was,” he said. “She made some at home and I was like, ‘This is really good!'”

Klotz says Bobo’s drinks use Chinese recipes instead of American ones, so you might find their drinks less sweet than other shops.

Bobo’s is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday and everyone is invited.