New Burnside Bridge plan includes community survey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Burnside Bridge needs major changes to make it earthquake ready. A community task force has recommended one design, but there are other options.
Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge
Mike Pullen, who handles communications for Multnomah County, joined AM Extra to talk about the survey in progress to get feedback, why one design was recommended and some of the other design options.
