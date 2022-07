PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new campaign called Follow the Water is aimed at connecting people in the Pacific Northwest with their water.

It’s a collaboration of more than 60 organizations from local, state and federal governments to conservation districts and nonprofits.

Community watershed liaison Keri Handaly joined AM Extra to share more about the mission and how people can get involved.

The Follow the Water website has more information, for anyone interested in the campaign.