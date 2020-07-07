New CBS series ‘Tough as Nails’ includes Oregon woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman is hoping to prove she is tough as nails in a new competition series airing on CBS/KOIN6.
Callie Cattell of Bend is a commercial fisherwoman and diver who will compete against other blue collar workers vying to become the Tough as Nails champion.
Creator-host-executive producer Phil Keoghan joined AM Extra to talk about why he created this series, some of the tests and challenges contestants will face and what he hopes viewers get from the show.
Tough as Nails debuts at 8 p.m. Wednesday on KOIN 6.
