New contest to benefit Portland area shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To reduce the number of missing pets and help increase shelter’s return-to-owner rates, Invisible Fence is hosting a nationwide Lost Pet Prevention Contest on Facebook.

From June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020, you’re invited to nominate your local animal shelters for a chance to win a $10,000 donation on behalf of Invisible Fence.

Invisible Fence’s marketing specialist Katelyn Graham joined AM Extra to talk more about the contest as well as ways to keep your pet from becoming an escape artist!