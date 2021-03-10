New CW show ‘Dish by Nosh with Tash’ hosted by Lake Oswego’s Chef Natasha Feldman

Dish by Nosh with Tash‘ is an approachable cooking show hosted by Lake Oswego native, Chef Natasha Feldman, that’s here to help you learn easy tricks to improve your cooking at home. She joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the new CW show and also passed along the recipe for her pickled carrots:

Pickled Carrots

Ingredients:

  • 3 carrots, cut into     matchsticks
  • 2 Persian cucumbers,     thinly sliced
  • 3 Tablespoons rice     vinegar unseasoned
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 3 ½ Tablespoons water
  • 1 Tablespoon chili oil
  • 4 garlic cloves thinly     sliced

Tools:

  • mason jar
  • cutting board
  • knife
  • measuring utensils
  • small pot and     burner (if possible)
  • medium mixing bowl
  • whisk

For the full recipe click here.

