New CW show ‘Dish by Nosh with Tash’ hosted by Lake Oswego’s Chef Natasha Feldman

‘Dish by Nosh with Tash‘ is an approachable cooking show hosted by Lake Oswego native, Chef Natasha Feldman, that’s here to help you learn easy tricks to improve your cooking at home. She joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the new CW show and also passed along the recipe for her pickled carrots:

Pickled Carrots

Ingredients:

3 carrots, cut into matchsticks

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

3 Tablespoons rice vinegar unseasoned

2 Tablespoons sugar

3 ½ Tablespoons water

1 Tablespoon chili oil

4 garlic cloves thinly sliced

Tools:

mason jar

cutting board

knife

measuring utensils

small pot and burner (if possible)

medium mixing bowl

whisk

