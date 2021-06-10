New dad-approved flavors at Salt & Straw

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salt & Straw is bringing together two summer favorites for those dads and grads out there: beer and ice cream!

The Portland scoop shop released their new “Pack of Cold Ones” series. Each pint is inspired by craft brews from across our area.

The new flavors are:

Great Notion’s Mellifluous Strawberry & Guava Smoothie Sour

Reverend Nat’s St. Citron Margarita Sherbet

Modern Times’ Nola Coffee Stout (v)

Breakside Brewery’s Half & Half Crunch

Wynwood Brewing Mango Habanero IPA Sorbet (v)

Salt & Straw’s Ian Kane joined AM Extra to tell us about their dad-approved flavors. For more information, stop by one of their Portland locations or visit their website.