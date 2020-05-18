1  of  2
New effort launched to aid homeless veterans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Military Appreciation Month, homeless veterans in the Portland area are getting a helping hand.

Homes for Heroes announced Monday it is providing $10k to Easter Seals Oregon, an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities.

Heather Wright of Keller Williams Sunset Corridor and Carol Salter of Easter Seals Oregon joined Elise Monday to talk more about the program and Military Appreciation Month.

