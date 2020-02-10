New Girl Scout cookie-inspired recipe from Mother’s Bistro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year — Girl Scout Cookies are back!

With the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season upon us, KOIN 6 News brought in some experts with a look at the newest cookie to join the batch. Lisa Schroeder of Mother’s Bistro came to the studio and showed us the signature dessert item she’s made from the new Lemon-Ups cookie.

A few Girl Scouts from Oregon and Southwest Washington came in to help her show us how to put it together, and to talk about how the cookies help local troops. According to the organization, 100% of the proceeds stay local and provide new experiences from each girl who sells Girl Scout cookies.

Cookies are available through March 8.

Mother’s Bistro & Bar Lemon-Ups Cheesecake

LEMON-UPS CRUST:

2 packages Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies™

1 stick (4 ounces) butter, melted

LEMON CURD

3/4 cup lemon juice

3/4 cup sugar

6 egg yolks

4 ounces butter, cubed

CHEESECAKE FILLING

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 1/2 pounds cream cheese

4 eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon salt

LEMON-UPS CRUST

1. Heat the oven to 325°F and place a rack in the center. Place two packages of Lemon-Ups in a food processor fitted with the metal blade and process until evenly ground into crumbs. 2. Drizzle in the melted butter through the feed tube of the food processor while pulsing. 3. Press the cookie mixture evenly onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch springform pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and let cool while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

CHEESECAKE FILLING

1. Place the cream cheese and sugar in an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat at medium speed for 8-10 minutes, stopping the mixer every now and then and scraping the sides and bottom with a rubber spatula. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stop to scrape the sides of the bowl, then beat until well combined. Add heavy cream, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and salt. Beat to combine. 2. Place two large sheets of aluminum foil on the counter and center the springform pan on top. Wrap the foil up the sides of the pan. 3. Pour filling into the pan on top of the baked crust. Set the pan in a roasting pan or baking dish and place on the center rack of the oven. Pour enough hot water into the roasting pan to reach 1 inch up the sides of the springform pan. 4. Bake for 1.5 hours or until cake is slightly brown on top and the center no longer jiggles. Remove from oven and transfer springform pan to a wire rack to cool for 1 hour. Place cheesecake in the refrigerator and chill overnight before serving.

LEMON CURD

While cheesecake cools, make the lemon curd. Combine all ingredients except butter in a double boiler or in a metal bowl over a pot of simmering water. (Do not boil the water or the heat will be too hot and the eggs will curdle. Occasionally lift the bowl off the pot to release the steam.) 2. Heat while whisking constantly until mixture thickens and reaches 160°F. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Refrigerate, covered with plastic wrap, until cool and thickened.

ASSEMBLY

Once the cheesecake is chilled, remove the springform pan ring. Place cheesecake on serving plate and spread lemon curd on top. Pipe whipped cream around the edges. Evenly space one package of Lemon-Ups around. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

GARNISH

Whipped cream, 1 package Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies