New Moxy Hotel debuts in Downtown Portland

AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  Traveling is picking up across the U.S. and just in time for spring and summer, a new boutique hotel has opened its doors in downtown Portland. Located on SW 10th Avenue and SW Alder Street, Moxy by Marriot offers each hotel guest a complimentary cocktail upon check-in at ‘Bar Moxy.’ From the lobby bar to the smartly-designed rooms, the 12-story hotel includes chic, vibrant décor and outdoor-inspired installations that pay homage to the Rose City. AM Extra’s Melody Gonzales gives us a look inside.

The Moxy Portland Downtown is now taking reservations on its website at: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pdxox-moxy-portland-downtown/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories