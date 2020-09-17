New pandemic hobby: Woodworking

AM Extra

Chris Nilluka from Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Store joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people picked up some new hobbies during the ongoing pandemic, and woodworking is seeing a resurgence.

Chris Nilluka from the Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Store in Beaverton joined AM Extra with tips on how to get started, what tools you’ll need and an easy project to start.

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Store

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss