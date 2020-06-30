New study examines heart health through iPhones

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new first-of-its-kind virtual study seeks to improve heart health.

The Heartline Study was launched to reduce the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular conditions. Researchers aimed to assist people who have atrial fibrillation, a common form of irregular heart rhythm, which is the number one cause of strokes in the U.S.

Dr. Paul Burton and Dr. Michael Gibson joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the process of the study.

For more information on the study, visit Heartline.