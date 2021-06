PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department’s website for posting economic data went away over the weekend, apparently because the state didn't renew the registration for its domain name.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the loss of Oregon’s qualityinfo.org page didn’t affect unemployment claims, which are managed on a separate website. After an inquiry from the newspaper, the department said it renewed the domain name and said the site would return by Monday evening.