1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

New technology coming our way

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Digital Trends‘ Greg Nibler joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about a new round of technology that will soon be hitting the shelves.

In addition to discussing the details of the new iPhone SE, Greg talked about the potential of new AirPods, an updated Microsoft Surface and a video game “buddy” robot…

Be sure to check out our Tech Tuesday archive!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss