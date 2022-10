PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Great Shakeout is one of the many ways to prepare for the next big earthquake, but Lewis and Clark College has a new way to prepare: a video game.

It’s called Cascadia 9 and it’s free and available to play right now!

AM Extra was joined by Doctor Liz Safran, associate professor of geological science and director of the earth system science and environmental studies programs at Lewis and Clark, to us to talk more about.

