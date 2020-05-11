Newberg mayor talks city-run ‘support local’ challenge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For today’s edition of Mayor Monday, Jenny welcomed Newberg’s Rick Rogers.
Newberg, the Yamhill County city home to George Fox University, has implemented what is called the “Newberg Support Local” challenge — a creative way to help struggling local businesses.
Rogers also talked about the city’s timeline for reopening and where he stands on Governor Brown’s phased approach.
