Next Adventure’s annual Great Sock Giveaway underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the past 15 holiday seasons, Next Adventure has held the Great Sock Giveaway — and this year is no different.

Starting Friday and running through December 13, Next Adventure is partnering up with Wigwam Socks to donate socks to local nonprofits that provide shelter and services to those in need. During this special great sock giveaway, they are offering 20% off the majority of their socks in stores and online.

For each pair of socks purchased, a pair goes to a local non-profit. For more information, visit the Next Adventure website.