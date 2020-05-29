No lifeguards at High Rocks, Glenn Otto Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As summer approaches and people want to take a dip to cool off, be aware the pandemic has curtailed lifeguards at some popular locations.
Lifeguards will not be on duty at High Rocks in Gladstone/Oregon City nor at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale. That’s because the pandemic has prevented the AMR River Rescue Team from holding their yearly training requirements.
They also can’t practice rescues and resuscitations on swimmers in distress.
Authorities provide these suggestions:
- Wear a life jacket when you are in or near the water (children should wear them at all times and be within arm’s reach under constant supervision)
- Life jackets will be available at both sites on an honor system. The lifeguards will not be present to issue/loan and recover the life jackets, but we encourage people to use them and return when they depart the park.
- Be aware of the risk of cold shock due to cold spring water temperatures (~ 50 degrees)
- Carefully read and follow all signage
- Swim at your own risk