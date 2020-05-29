No lifeguards at High Rocks, Glenn Otto Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As summer approaches and people want to take a dip to cool off, be aware the pandemic has curtailed lifeguards at some popular locations.

Lifeguards will not be on duty at High Rocks in Gladstone/Oregon City nor at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale. That’s because the pandemic has prevented the AMR River Rescue Team from holding their yearly training requirements.

They also can’t practice rescues and resuscitations on swimmers in distress.

Authorities provide these suggestions: