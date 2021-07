PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- In a Zoom meeting Wednesday, June 30, a panel of Portland Business Alliance members discussed the return to in-person work. The focus was on white collar or office work, everything that can be done remotely by phone and computer from customer service to executive management.

All the speakers cautioned that they are hearing that few people want to go back to being 100 percent in the office, five days a week. The subject was Humanizing your Reopen Plan.