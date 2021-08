PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to the Oregon Health Authority, 61% of the state’s total population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Some, however, are still hesitant to get the shot, despite Pfizer’s vaccine being recently fully approved by the FDA. One nonprofit is looking to help put those who are hesitant on a path of protection.

Nadine Gartner, founding executive director of Boost Oregon, joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about vaccine hesitancy.