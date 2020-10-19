Nonprofit gets boost to support local foster families

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Foster families across our region want to make sure their kids have something under the tree or in their stockings this holiday season.
One local nonprofit just got a big boost from a new business to help with that goal.
Allie Roth of With Love Oregon and Laura Garifalakis of Sidekick Toys joined AM Extra Monday to talk about the partnership.
