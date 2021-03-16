Northeast Portland church being transformed into brewery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two longtime friends and college roommates are turning a century-old church into a new brewery.

Steeplejack Brewing Company is expected to open this summer in Northeast Portland.

A couple of years ago, the church was on the verge of being demolished and replaced with a condo building until Brody Day and Dustin Harder stepped in to save it.

“The church has been a landmark in the Sullivan Gulch neighborhood, and it’s been a community gathering spot for 110 years,” Day said.

“When we learned that it could be potentially torn down, we just couldn’t let it happen.”

The Metropolitan Community Church sold the building to the two local business partners in 2019.

“We spent a lot of time actually meeting with the congregation, meeting with the pastor. It was very important to us to share that we were going to honor the space, be respectful of it, respectful of the history, and be good stewards,” Day said.

They have been working with local craftsmen and artists to repurpose parts of the old church.

“So we had to remove some of the joists as part of the floor structure and so we’re creating tables from the joist, we’re also repurposing some of the pews that were in the space, returning them into side tables and taster trays,” Day said.

As soon as guests walk in, Day said they’ll be able to look up and view the 65 foot steeple that inspired the name Steeplejack Brewing.

The brewpub will include a coffee lounge, meeting spaces, tv room and a deck where people can view the brewing process and enjoy a variety of beers.

“It’s community gathering spaces. We want it to be a friendly-family environment.”