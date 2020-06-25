Northwest Talent Spotlight helps musicians during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a tough time for local musicians as concert venues remain closed across the area. But now there is a platform out there to help them get back on the stage.

Nicole DeCosta with Portland’s CW told AM Extra more about the Northwest Talent Spotlight from Bobby Pallotta’s company, Bobby P Media.

He’s been streaming this at no cost to viewers but with donated tips appreciated to his Venmo and Cash app. He said he wants to provide a “safe and sanitary soundstage” and give “viewers at home in quarantine a quality show.”

Concert clips are also shared on YouTube. Local bands can fill out the detailed online form and see if they can take the stage.